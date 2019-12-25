No baseline tests for Class 2-9 this year

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:01 IST

The plan to conduct baseline and summative assessments for Class 2 to 9 students from state schools has fizzled out this year, with schools confirming that no tests have been slotted in the on-going academic year (2019-20).

“Usually, baseline assessments happen in August. They have not happened so far and we have not received instructions for the same. We think that the initiative has fizzled out just like many others started under the previous government,” said the principal of a school in Dahisar.

In 2015, the education department, under then minister Vinod Tawde announced that it would conduct two assessments in addition to exams, to evaluate the learning outcomes of students and ensure age-appropriate learning.

As part of the initiative, it would release a timetable for baseline and summative assessments that schools had to follow. Question papers for these exams would also be sent to the schools.While the tests did take place in 2018, since then there has been no directive to schools to conduct these exams.

Vishal Solanki, education commissioner, said, “While these exams are not conducted centrally anymore, schools do assess students at their level. This is part of the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) model that all schools in the state follow.”

Under CCE, schools have to pay special attention to bettering specific learning outcomes of students. Those who lag in certain areas have to be taken care of by the teachers, to ensure they catch up with their peers.

Since their launch, baseline exams have faced glitches, as several students reportedly received the question papers on their mobile phones a day in advance. On the classroom level, these exams have had little impact.

“They should have conducted it like any other exam. There is no point in sending question papers without sealing them and keeping it so casual that the whole point of the exercise is lost,” said a teacher from Vile Parle school.