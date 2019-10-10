No entry of heavy vehicles on JNPT route during peak hours

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:52 IST

Residents of Uran and daily commuters on JNPT route will soon get relief from massive traffic jams. Navi Mumbai traffic department has clamped restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles during peak hours.

Fed up of commuting hassles, Yuva Uran group organised a protest on Wednesday at Karal Phata. As the protesters gathered, the traffic police officials met the group leaders and informed them about the notification.

Rishikesh Thakur, a member of the group, said, “Many heavy vehicles ply from Uran phata to JNPT via Gavanphata-Jasai route. The same route is used by residents of Uran villages and also those working in JNPT. Students too travel from Uran to Navi Mumbai and Panvel on the route.”

He said, “Heavy vehicles on the route cause regular traffic snarls, especially during the peak hours.”

Advocate Ratnadeep Patil, who was leading the protest, said, “Many have to spend hours in traffic for small distances.”

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sunil Lokhande said, “After receiving many complaints and the hardships faced by daily commuters and local residents, we have decided to place curbs on the entry of heavy vehicles on the route during peak hours.”

Entry of heavy vehicles has been banned on the Uran phata to JNPT road via Gavan phata-Jasai route from 8am to 11am and from 5pm to 8pm.

Lokhande said, “The ban is not applicable to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance and other vehicles providing emergency services.”

The traffic police have announced alternative routes for heavy vehicles during this period.

Lokhande said, “The decision will help curb traffic jams on the route and will also make travel a smooth.”

