No new infrastructure plans as govt focusses on ongoing projects in this year’s Maharasthra Budget

The state government has not announced any new big bang project for urban areas including cities like Mumbai and Pune in this year’s budget. However, it has stated its commitment to complete various high-profile projects like the Samruddhi Highway, Bandra-Versova Sea link and Sewri-Nhava Sheva Mumbai trans harbour project within their stipulated deadlines.

These mega projects are in different stages of completion.

Construction on the 701-km-Nagpur-Mumbai Express Highway, known as Samruddhi Highway, commenced this year. The ₹55,335 crore project has been divided into 16 packages, of which work order of 14 has been given.

Similarly, the Mumbai-Pune expressway is being improved at a cost of ₹6,695 crore, which is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by 25 minutes. The ₹11,332.89 crore Bandra-Versova sea link is also being executed and is expected to be completed within five years. The 22 kilometre Sewri-Nhava Sheva Mumbai trans harbour Project, on which work commenced in March 2018, is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the government is committed to completing the projects in time. “We will ensure adequate funding to these projects and we are monitoring the same regularly,” said Mungantiwar. The Devendra Fadnavis government has, in the past five years, laid huge emphasis on infrastructure. In Mumbai, the government is building a network of Metro lines and also supporting the civic body’s coastal road project. CM Fadnavis has also been pushing for construction of the Navi Mumbai international airport, which could be a boost to the economy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“We’re really seeing fast-tracking of projects as well as ease in granting the approvals. These projects will enhance the lives of citizens,” said Ghulam Zia, executuve director, Knight Frank India Limited.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 11:54 IST