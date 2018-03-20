No respite for commuters as Ola, Uber drivers’ strike in Mumbai enters day 2

Commuters using app-based cabs to travel in the city continued to face problems on Tuesday too, due to the indefinite strike called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), the transport wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena .

The “offline” strike began Monday onwards, when drivers did not login to their mobile application or accepted rides. On Tuesday morning during peak hours, commuters were forced to take the other modes of transport, including black and yellow taxis, autorickshaws, BEST buses and local trains, due to the strike.

Taxi aggregators are meeting the drivers who have called for an indefinite strike and are looking into their demands.

“Ola and Uber have sought time till Tuesday for deliberations on our demands. Hence our offline protest will continue,” stated an MNVS statement.

On Monday, the app-based cab drivers who defied the strike and operated on the streets were forcefully asked to stop operation by the MNVS and were made to go “offline.”