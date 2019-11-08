No streetlight on Kamothe road makes it unsafe

mumbai

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:34 IST

Navi Mumbai

Kamothe residents have reminded the public works department (PWD) about lack of streetlights on the service road which connects Sion-Panvel Highway.

Members of City Unity Forum (CUF) had threatened both Cidco and PWD officials of hunger protest if the issues are not resolved soon.

Ranjana Sadolikar, who heads CUF, said, “A few months ago, we had approached both PWD and Cidco on the pending work and had even threatened them with hunger protest. They then ensured that work would be done soon but nothing has been done till now. We have asked for the status.”

Kishore Patil, PWD executive engineer, said that they are waiting for approval.

“The estimated budget for the streetlights has been sent for approval to the government. We have not yet received any reply from them. Once the budget is approved, we will take up the work,” said Patil.

The CUF members are also miffed with Cidco, which has not made the Kamothe signal operational and have not started the work to link Kamothe to Kalamboli.

“Commuting at night becomes difficult because of no streetlight on the service road connecting Sion-Panvel highway. The traffic is always chaotic below Kamothe flyover as the signal is not operational. Commuters follow their own rules,” said Sadolikar.

The demand for the streetlight has been pending since 2014 — the electric poles have been installed but lights have not been fitted yet.

Girish Raghuvanshi, Cidco executive engineer Kalamboli, said, “The signal will be operational in a few weeks. The engineering department is working on the creek bridge. We will discuss the structural feasibility.”

To make commuting between Kamothe and Kalamboli smoother, the planning agency had in 2015 proposed to build a creek bridge starting from Kalamboli police headquarters to Kamothe.

“I met with an accident on Kamothe service road as it is difficult to maneuver vehicles at night when its pitch dark. Our vehicle headlight is not strong enough,” said Hiren Rao, 45, a regular commuter.