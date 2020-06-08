e-paper
Not on their BEST behaviour, many crowd to board buses

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Several instances of violation of social distancing norms were witnessed in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, as they began ferrying commuters on Monday as part of the state’s Mission Begin Again.

As the state started to lift the lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in phases, BEST became the first public transport system to start operations. BEST is the second largest public transport system in Mumbai after the suburban train network. BEST authorities announced that only 30 passengers, including five standing, would be allowed and social distancing would be strictly followed.

BEST operated 2,132 buses on 81 routes in the city.

However, the administration received several complaints of passengers not adhering to social distancing, sitting next to each other and more than five passengers standing in the buses. “We request passengers to maintain social distancing. It could take time and passengers might have to wait, but we are operating extra buses to clear the rush,” said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager, BEST.

Passengers also complained of many BEST buses being cancelled. “People were standing in queue only to find the buses were cancelled. I wanted to go to Sakinaka and had to let 30 buses pass. Two buses were cancelled,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

Transport experts said increasing the number of buses could be a solution. “Operation of buses is a true test for the possible operation of trains. Social distancing will be easily possible if more buses are added and operated from multiple locations. School buses are lying idle with the management, which could be put to use,” said transport expert Ashok Datar.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), too, resumed operations on Monday, with 215 buses making 858 rounds. NMMT was being used only for essential services since March 25, amid the lockdown restrictions. It had then been running 112 buses with 398 services on various routes within and outside city.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The bus will be filled to a maximum 50% capacity and only 5 or 3 passengers, depending on the size of the bus, will be allowed to stand.”

Inputs from G Mohiuddin Jeddy

