Not processing waste? Mumbai civic body plans to cut your water supply

With no success despite repeated efforts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling disconnecting water supply of bulk waste generators – housing societies as well as commercial entities – that fail to process their waste.

Housing societies or commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels that generate more than 100kg of waste or are spread across more than 500sqm are said to be bulk generators, and are supposed to process their waste own at source. The civic body made waste segregation mandatory in 2017.

According to the 2018 data, of the 3,363 bulk generators, 1,700 don’t segregate waste. Civic officials say housing societies comply with the rules, but commercial entities are reluctant. Earlier, too, the BMC had warned of such an action, but did not go ahead with it, continuing its dialogue with housing societies and commercial establishments instead.

Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner of BMC, said, “We have tried all options such as conducting awareness campaigns, having discussions with stakeholders, levying fine and matters have also gone to the court, but the compliance remains around 50%. So we are now contemplating going ahead with the option of disconnecting water supply of establishments or societies who do not comply with the rules.”

According to the BMC, not a single ward in the city has 100% compliance. Areas such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Worli, Lower Parel and Chembur see maximum compliance, while areas such as Andheri and Bandra top the list of flouters.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 01:00 IST