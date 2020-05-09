e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Not upset over not being nominated: Munde on Council polls

Not upset over not being nominated: Munde on Council polls

A party source said that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was keen on representing the party in the Council, is upset over not being considered.

mumbai Updated: May 09, 2020 14:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
BJP leader Pankaja Munde says not getting a ticket did not upset her.
BJP leader Pankaja Munde says not getting a ticket did not upset her. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
         

BJP leader Pankaja Munde has said that she was not upset over not being nominated by the party for the upcoming Legislative Council election.

In a tweet, Munde asked her supporters not to get demoralised.

“We both are there for each other and have the blessings of saheb (father Gopinath Munde),” she said.

The former BJP minister, who lost the Parli seat in last year’s assembly polls to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, said she was not upset over not being given a ticket for the May 21 biennial elections.

“You called up my mother and sister (Beed MP Pritam Munde) to express your dismay. I did not take calls because I had nothing to say. I am not upset. My best wishes to the four party candidates,” she said.

A party source said that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was keen on representing the party in the Council, is upset over not being considered.

The BJP has fielded former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite, lesser-known faces like Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade for Council polls. The four candidates filed their nominations on Friday.

The Council election is being held for nine seats, for which the electoral college is the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The election assumes importance as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be among the candidates from the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

tags
top news
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In