Now, woman says Mumbai mayor did not manhandle her

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:26 IST

Even as political parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Janata Dal (JD) carried out protests demanding the resignation of Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar alleging he had misbehaved with a woman, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday put out a video and statement of the woman in question.

In the video, the woman, who is from Santacruz , denies any misbehaviour or assault by the mayor.

She said she neither belongs to any political party nor does want any party to use the incident for political gains. “I do not want to take this ahead, and allow parties to get political gains out of the same. The mayor did not manhandle me but just put my hand aside,” she said in the video. The statement put out by the BMC was a transcript of her comments in the video.

The alleged incident took place on August 5 when Mahadeshwar visited Santacruz to pay condolence to the family of a mother-son duo who were electrocuted in their house on August 4.

However, during the funeral on August 5, people allegedly heckled Mahadeshwar and questioned him for his absence on the day of incident when agitated locals had undertaken a ‘raasta roko’ after the electrocution.

The video shows Mahadeshwar in a heated exchange with a woman, who was asking him why he had not turned up on the day of the incident. Following this, in the video, the mayor seems to twist the woman’s arm saying, “Dadagiri karu nakos, tu mala olkhat naahi.” (Don’t resort to hooliganism, you don’t know me). The woman can be heard asking him to not twist her hand.

The mayor had denied allegations of any misbehaviour or brawl. The Congress and other Opposition parties had demanded his resignation. On Friday too, women workers from the Congress, NCP and Janata Dal protested outside BMC headquarters demanding the mayor’s resignation.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 23:38 IST