e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Odd-even parking decongests busy Kalyan road

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:58 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Odd and even parking system on the Shivaji Chowk-Paar Naka stretch in Kalyan (West) has decongested the area and made traffic movement smoother.

After shopkeepers, who have shops along the stretch, and motorists complained about congestion caused by vehicles parked on both sides, Kalyan traffic police took steps to discipline traffic.

For the past five years, shopkeepers had been asking Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the traffic police to decongest the stretch .

“The congestion has eased to some extent after the P1P2 system was implemented,” said a shopkeeper, who did not wish to be named.

Last month, the traffic police decided to decongest the busy road from Shivaji Chowk to Paar Naka in Kalyan (West).

Traffic police took measures after shopkeepers asked them to act against vehicles parked in front of their shops, on both sides of the road. This had been causing heavy congestion throughout the day.

“Several hawkers occupy the road for most part of the day and the parked vehicles made the road narrower. The P1P2 parking has made travelling on the road easier,” said the shopkeeper.

The road has the headquarters of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The traffic police had decided to declare parking zones, one-way road, ban entry and create diversion on the stretch, which has several small internal roads connecting to it.

“We have implemented the P1P2 parking system but implementing one-way traffic is not possible because that causes more congestion as the stretch has internal roads connecting to it,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior police inspector, traffic police, Kalyan (West).

The parking system was implemented since Navratri and is still in place. The traffic police claimed congestion has reduced to a great extent on the stretch after the new rule.

“After the parking system was implemented, congestion has reduced on the stretch. There are still some who don’t know about the system and park their vehicle and leave. We are taking action against them by warning them first and then levying fines,” added Patil.

The traffic police have put up boards along the stretch about the new parking system.

“I used to park my two-wheeler on the stretch when I came here for shopping. Now, I make sure to follow the new parking system,” said Sandesh Kulkarni, 45, a resident of Paar Naka, Kalyan (West).

The stretch, which has a line of shops on both sides, links the station through the market.

The traffic police have booked and fined 150 offenders for not following the parking system.

The police fine ₹100 from those who park haphazardly on parking zones and ₹300 from those who park on no-parking zones.

“Many are used to parking their vehicles anywhere on the road. They need to be aware of the new rule so that there is smoother traffic,” added Patil.

Motorists have highlighted the lack of parking lots in the city which has led to increased illegal parking.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:58 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News