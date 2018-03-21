Ola-Uber drivers’ strike enters third day, but more cabs out on Mumbai roads today

As the Ola-Uber drivers’ strike entered its third day on Wednesday, there are a greater number of the app-based cabs out on Mumbai roads, though there are delays and surge pricing remains an issue.

The indefinite strike started on Sunday midnight after the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), the transport union of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, called for it with support from other unions. Since then majority of the drivers have stayed off the roads.

The MNVS blamed Ola and Uber for the strike not ending. The drivers will continue their protest as the managements sought time to meet their key demands and did not respond on Tuesday.

The aggregators, however, said several drivers have resumed service, though the unions have been forcing them to stay away. “While we have seen a slight improvement in our services in Mumbai, for the situation to improve significantly, it is imperative that the intimidation of our driver partners and vandalism of their cars by vested interests be stopped. New economy companies like us are counting on the police for normalcy to return,” said an Ola spokesperson.

Uber’s response was much the same. “Over the past 24 hours, a large number of our driver partners in Mumbai and Pune have reached out to us after they were forcefully asked to go offline by a small group of protestors. These protests continue to inconvenience riders and have impacted our ability to serve the city,” a spokesperson said.

There are an estimated 50,000 app-based cabs operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The union pegs the figure at 1.10 lakh. Of these, Ola and Uber collectively own approximately 10,000 vehicles

The drivers want the aggregators to stop giving preference to cars owned by them, assure them a monthly income of Rs1.25 lakh, as committed by the aggregators in the beginning, and reinstate drivers blacklisted for petty reasons, among other things.

The state transport department was expected to intervene and break the ice between the unions and the managements of Ola and Uber, but so far that has not happened.

Commuters have been depending on the black-and-yellow taxis and autos, in the absence of sufficient number of Ola and Uber cabs.

Tuesday was a bad day for Mumbai commuters as not only had to contend with the Ola-Uber strike, but also with severe delays on the central line because of a rail roko.