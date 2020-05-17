e-paper
Ola, Uber to ferry passengers to Mumbai Central

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, started service of ferrying train passengers to and from Mumbai Central railway station on Saturday. The movement of passengers has been included in essential services.

The facility is only available in Mumbai and passengers need to have valid e-tickets to avail the cabs.

The service will be provided to passengers heading towards Mumbai Central and those who have reached Mumbai via train and are heading to their homes.

The services will not be available for passengers who want to travel outstation from the city or anyone who wants to reach the station from outside the city.

“Uber Essential is enabling critical travel to locations such as hospitals and railway stations in Mumbai,” said an Uber spokesperson.

