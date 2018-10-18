On MeToo charges, Raj Thackeray calls actor Nana Patekar ‘arrogant’ but backs him

Calling actor Nana Patekar “arrogant”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came out in support of the actor facing sexual harassment charges.

Speaking in Amravati, Thackeray said, “Though Nana Patekar is arrogant, I don’t think he will indulge in such activities ... If someone is doing anything wrong to a woman, she should report it immediately and not after ten years.”

The ‘Me Too’ movement gained momentum in India after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of allegedly misbehaving with her during a film shoot in 2008.

Since then, scores of women have come out to speak about their ordeals on social media, including actors, musicians, journalists, and politicos.

Thackeray on Wednesday started his 10-day Vidarbha tour as a part of his pre-election campaign.

Thackeray is scheduled to meet his party workers and devise strategies for both assembly and general elections.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 09:41 IST