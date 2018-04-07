Opposition alleges blacklisted contractors repairing roads in South Mumbai

South Mumbai’s new roads are possibly being constructed by contractors already blacklisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year in the Rs1,700-crore road scam, according to the Opposition in the civic body.

The civic standing committee on Saturday awarded contracts worth Rs18 crore for road works in the A ward. Road works include resurfacing of several roads in South Mumbai.

However, leader of the Opposition, Ravi Raja alleged that one of the members of this firm is a relative of a blacklisted contractor. He said, “One of the blacklisted firms has reapplied for another road works contract, by placing a family member in-charge of a new firm. It is the same people, only under a different banner.”

However, the proposal was passed in the standing committee on Wednesday.

Raja said, “There is no clause that blacklists family members from applying, even though we all know they will be proxy names.”

The roads that will be repaired under this contract include P Thakurdas road, D Sukhadwala Road, Tullak Road, Walton Road, Harry Road, and Gardens’ Road – all in the A ward’s jurisdiction.