Out shopping for wedding, Thane doctor slips off 2-wheeler on pothole; dies

Irked by the doctor’s death in truck crash, volunteers from NGO Shramjeevi Yuva Sanghatna gathered at the toll booth on the highway at midnight and protested.

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:34 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustan Times, Thane
A doctor was crushed to death by a truck in Thane.
A doctor was crushed to death by a truck in Thane.(HT Photo/ Representative image)
         

A 23-year-old doctor was crushed to death by a truck in Thane after she fell down on the road when her scooter hit a pothole.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when Neha Sheikh was on her way home from Bhiwandi. Her brother was driving the scooter and she was riding pillion. Sheikh was supposed to get married next month and had gone out to shop for her wedding.

Police said the incident took place near Dugadh junction on the Bhiwandi-Wada-Manor highway. A case has been filed against the driver of the truck who has been absconding.

“No arrests have been made so far, but an offence under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Ganeshpuri police station,” said Mahesh Sagde, assistant police inspector.

Irked by the incident, volunteers from NGO Shramjeevi Yuva Sanghatna gathered at the toll booth on the highway at midnight and protested.

“A case has been filed against the truck driver but ideally it should be against the PWD authorities or the organization that was in charge of the maintenance and construction of the roads,” said Pramod Pawar, president, of Shramjeevi Yuva Sanghatna.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:51 IST

