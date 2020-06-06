e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Over 1,700 Mumbai Police personnel infected with Covid-19, 121 new cases in last four days

Over 1,700 Mumbai Police personnel infected with Covid-19, 121 new cases in last four days

So far, 660 Mumbai Police personnel have recovered from SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and the total number of active cases stood at 1,114.

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:32 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai

On June 1, Mumbai Police had reported 1,526 Covid-19 positive cases, including 993 active ones. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

In coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-hit Mumbai, 1,774 Mumbai Police personnel tested positive till Friday night, including 121 fresh cases over the past four days.

So far, 660 Mumbai Police personnel have recovered from SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and the total number of active cases stood at 1,114.

On June 1, Mumbai Police had reported 1,526 Covid-19 positive cases, including 993 active ones. There have been 121 fresh Covid-19 positive cases between June 2 and Friday night, said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

So far, 21 Mumbai Police personnel has died due to Covid-19, including an officer. Most of the Covid-19 related deaths among the Mumbai Police personnel are in the constabulary division.

While in Maharashtra Police, the total number of Covid-19 active cases stood at 1,498, including 195 officers, till Saturday morning. Mumbai Police accounted for 74.36% of active Covid-19 positive cases in the state police force.

So far, 33 Maharashtra Police personnel has died due to Covid-19, including 63.3% from Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra Police has reported two more fresh Covid-19 related deaths, including one each from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai’s Andheri government railway police (GRP).

