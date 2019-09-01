Over next 25 years: ₹10,514-cr vision for Panvel development

mumbai

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has prepared a vision document for the next 25 years for the city’s development. The city development plan features urbanisation, water supply needs, funds required among others.

A total of ₹10,514 crore will be required by PCMC for the region’s development in the next 25 years.

The development plan has been prepared following a detailed study and survey over six months. PCMC has spent ₹32 lakh for the plan.

As per norms, a development plan has to be prepared within three years of the formation of a municipal corporation. Once the DP is presented and approved by the general body, it is sent to the urban development department for final approval.

Work on PCMC’s development plan is presently on. However, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh envisioned the preparation of a vision document to get a clear picture of what is required for the city. The development plan will be placed in the special general body meeting to be held on September 5.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “While preparing the development plan, we took into account the present state of affairs, solid waste management, water supply, sewage system, revenue earned and so on. They are mentioned in detailed in the development plan.”

He said, “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to ensure Panvel’s development. It includes planning structure and development details that will be required for the next 25 years.”

The survey took into account suggestions and opinions of various sections of the society and stakeholders.

At present, the development plan prepared in 1993 by the erstwhile Panvel municipal council is being followed. MMRDA development plan is also being used for areas under it.

The development plan has been planned in three stages. For short-term development up to 2025, the civic body will require ₹5,888 crore. An additional ₹2,053 crore will be needed for projects and schemes till 2032. For long-term planning up to 2041, PCMC will need an additional ₹2,572 crore.

