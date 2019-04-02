Overhead wire snag disrupts train services to Panvel on Harbour line

Harbour line commuters faced severe inconvenience for more than an hour on Monday evening, as train services to Panvel were operational only till Belapur railway station, owing to a technical glitch.

According to the Central Railway (CR), the disruption occurred after the overhead equipment (OHE) wires between the Khandeshwar and Panvel railway stations snapped at 4pm. The rectification ended by 5.30pm, after which the services resumed at 5.38 pm.

“The OHE wires supply power to the locals. As the OHE wires on the route towards Panvel snapped, the power supply to the wires towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) route was also shut down. Due to this, services on both the routes were impacted,” said a senior CR official.

Stranded passengers took to social media to complain about the disruption of the services.

“Now Panvel train stranded at Nerul. Announces that it won’t go any further. Harbour line service definitely is messed up. Now @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will throw all the 2,000 passengers in another stuffed train. @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc,” tweeted @SanjayVW.

