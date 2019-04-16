Paneer masala powder hurled at motorman hit services on harbour line

In a freak incident, local train services on the Harbour line were affected for around 10 minutes on Saturday night after an open packet of ‘paneer butter masala’ powder was thrown at motorman NK Meena. The incident took place the moment train left Govandi station at 9.20pm.

The packet contained a spicy powder, which temporary blinded Meena. Showing his presence of mind, Meena immediately halted the train and averted a possible untoward incident.

“The moment I started the train, a packet was hurled at the cabin. It hit my face and the contents entered my eyes and ear. After stopping the train, I washed my eyes and alerted the guard. We informed the on-duty railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police (GRP) personnel. The train was halted at Govandi for 10 minutes. A few passengers had also rushed to my aid,” said Meena.

After the train reached its destination, in the presence of RPF personnel, Meena was taken to Panvel station for treatment.

“Based on the motorman’s description, we have made sketches of the accused. He will be arrested soon,” said a Central Railway (CR) official.

In February, chilli powder was thrown at motorman Laxman Singh near Kalwa railway station while he was operating a CSMT-Titwala train.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 23:50 IST