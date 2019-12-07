Panvel gets GIS mapping system to check illegal constructions

mumbai

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a pilot system of GIS mapping to check illegal constructions in the region.

Recently, the PCMC general body approved a resolution for GIS mapping of Panvel.

Tenders were called for handling the system for three years.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The system will help us take quick action and help curb illegal constructions and encroachments.”

He added that places where we find illegal constructions coming up are marked and the local ward officer is alerted and we take action against them.

Ankush Patil, a social worker, said, “The land mafia knows that land price is rising and so is the cost of houses and commercial establishments. They are resorting to illegal constructions and encroachments following which they offer properties at cheaper rates.”