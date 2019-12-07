e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Panvel gets GIS mapping system to check illegal constructions

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:00 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a pilot system of GIS mapping to check illegal constructions in the region.

Recently, the PCMC general body approved a resolution for GIS mapping of Panvel.

Tenders were called for handling the system for three years.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The system will help us take quick action and help curb illegal constructions and encroachments.”

He added that places where we find illegal constructions coming up are marked and the local ward officer is alerted and we take action against them.

Ankush Patil, a social worker, said, “The land mafia knows that land price is rising and so is the cost of houses and commercial establishments. They are resorting to illegal constructions and encroachments following which they offer properties at cheaper rates.”

top news
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News