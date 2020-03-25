Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan close entry points

mumbai

In the wake of total lockdown in the state, many villages in Panvel, Kalyan and Vasai-Virar have closed their entry and exit points to limit movement.

Youngsters from Nerepada village in Panvel have asked villagers not to invite anyone as well as not to venture out from their homes till March 31. Gurnath Patil, 28, a resident of Nerpada, said, “One of us will guard the entry points till March 31. We have informed the villagers about our decision.”

Kopra village in Kamothe, too, has taken steps towards social distancing. Sadavrat Rana, 48, a Kopra resident, said, “Without troubling the administration, we are keeping each other informed to stay at home and venture out only in case of emergency.”

Several villages across Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi blocked their roads. Villagers of Gauripada in Kalyan (West) and Jambivali in Bhiwandi put logs on the road, while 5,500 residents of villages in Kalyan (East) parked vehicles on the roads to block entry.

Mangesh Bankari, sarpanch of Kamba village near Kalyan, said, “We don’t want the disease to enter the villages and we are taking care.” In Ansoli and Pahare village in Bhiwandi, the roads were blocked using bamboos.

Locals of Virar-Vasai villages in Palghar district have put up banners and bamboo blockades near their entry points. Mahesh Bhoir, a resident of Arnala in Virar, said, “The villages of Bolinj, Ranpada, Umelmaan, Dewanmaan, Dongarpada,Tembhipada, Narangi and 10 other villages have stopped entry of outsiders.”