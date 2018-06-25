Panvel-Virar railway corridor project gets World Bank boost

The construction of the Panvel-Virar-Vasai rail corridor project is likely to begin by 2019. The project, which earlier faced some hiccups of the issue of funding, has received a big boost, after the World Bank has agreed to partly fund it.

Currently, the amount which would be funded by the World Bank has not been revealed. The overall cost of the 70km-long corridor is estimated to be ₹7, 089 crore.

The development takes place after the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had approached the World Bank for funding options for different projects under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A, under which this project was also included. MRVC will execute the construction of the project.

The World Bank has asked MRVC to expedite the work on the project, as the corridor will decongest the existing suburban railway lines.

A feasibility study of the project by the World Bank will also be undertaken.

“Discussions on funds for the project under MUTP 3 and MUTP 3A are going on with the World Bank. They showed interest in the Panvel- Vasai- Virar corridor and has stated that the project will be an immediate boon for the development of the city,” a senior MRVC official said, on condition of anonymity.

The project is expected to be a game-changer for suburban local trains, as the corridor would connect to all the three existing lines - Western, Central and Harbour. “Once the project gets an approval from the cabinet, we will start the ground work for the project by 2019. As of now, a detailed project report for MUTP 3 A has been sent to the railway board,” added the official.

The corridor will have 21 km-elevated stretch between Nilaje, Kopar, Vasai Road and Virar and will pass from the existing Panvel- Diva- Vasai line and Vasai Road-Virar line.