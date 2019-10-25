Parents in Thane network to find writers for kids

mumbai

After the examination dates for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) was announced last week, families of students with physical disabilities have started looking for writers.

They have started early to avoid the last-minute confusion.

Those with disabilities have to first take permission to get a writer from Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Only then can they look for a writer. As the entire process takes a lot of time, parents have started early.

“Sometimes, we do not get a writer even a day before the exams. For some children, it gets difficult to adjust with a new person at a short notice. This can affect their exams,” said Asha Mohite, resident of Waghbil who has a 15-year-old son who cannot write due to a neurological disorder.

She said they formed groups on social networking sites so that it is easy to find a reliable writer.

“Parents of children with disabilities interact with those who are keen to be a writer. This has now become a comfortable platform,” she said.

Parents from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mulund are part of the groups on the social media. They are usually divided area-wise as they can look for a writer who lives near the exam centre.

Some schools have a writers’ bank in which those interested can register. Those who need help can easily contact people from the bank.

“We have schools of different mediums on our premises and we encourage all students equally. Our writers’ bank over the years has been a boon for children who need help. There have been instances when a child had a fracture or met with an accident during exams. Our writer’s bank proves beneficial during this period,” said Fr Saturnino Almeida, director, Fr Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi.

In 2017, Maharashtra started a portal to create a writers’ bank for students with disabilities, but it is now defunct. Although there are various social organisations that help find a writer, it becomes difficult if it is for a student from a Marathi medium.

Parents have fond the group to be helpful. “We have included a counsellor and teachers from private coaching classes in the groups. This helps solve other doubts or queries related to children with disabilities,” said Karan Singh, 43, a resident of Naupada, Thane.

