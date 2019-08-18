PCMC readies ₹10,000-crore development plan for Panvel

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:46 IST

The city development plan (DP) for areas under Panvel City Municipal Corporation is ready. It will cost the civic body ₹10,514 crore.

The DP has been planned for phased development in seven, 14 and 25 years.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The project to prepare the development plan had been given last September. We will submit the report to the general body for approval. Once the sanction is received, the civic body will start implementation.”

The report submitted states that the maximum expenditure of ₹4,308 crore is for social and basic civic services. Special provisions have been made for education, health, garden and entertainment. It will also include and cultural and religious places of worship.

The report gives priority to good roads, traffic management and transport as Panvel is a growing urban centre with mega projects such as the airport coming up. A provision of ₹2,344 crore has been made for it.

The report estimates ₹1,050 crore for sewage treatment and sanitation and ₹400 crore for water supply. A total of ₹685 crore has been allocated for disaster management and ₹775 crore for mass housing scheme.

The amount allocated for rain water and sewage drainage system is ₹422 crore. Garbage will be a major issue in the coming years and ₹450 crore has been allocated for its disposal and treatment.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:46 IST