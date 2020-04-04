e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Pet owners from sealed buildings are in a fix

Pet owners from sealed buildings are in a fix

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:10 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

Housing societies following a complete lockdown have left resident pet owners in a fix.

Most pets are trained to relieve themselves outside their homes and now with the restrictions, many pets are turning restless.

Sankalp Rastogi, 36, is not allowed to walk his labrador inside the building compound anymore. “Our society went into complete lockdown from Friday after a member tested positive for Covid-19,” said Rastogi, a resident of a society in Andheri (West). His dog has now stopped eating well and is constantly crying.

Khar resident Santoshi Gupta, 23, is facing a similar problem as has been finding it difficult to take her two-year-old beagle out.

Pet groomers believe the key is to keep pets engaged through the day. “Pet parents should find ways to keep their pets engaged in activities,” said Devanshi Shah, 27, founder of PetKonnect. “One can lay pee-mats or newspapers for the pet. In a day or two, the pet will get used to the change.”

top news
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news