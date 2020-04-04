Pet owners from sealed buildings are in a fix

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:10 IST

Housing societies following a complete lockdown have left resident pet owners in a fix.

Most pets are trained to relieve themselves outside their homes and now with the restrictions, many pets are turning restless.

Sankalp Rastogi, 36, is not allowed to walk his labrador inside the building compound anymore. “Our society went into complete lockdown from Friday after a member tested positive for Covid-19,” said Rastogi, a resident of a society in Andheri (West). His dog has now stopped eating well and is constantly crying.

Khar resident Santoshi Gupta, 23, is facing a similar problem as has been finding it difficult to take her two-year-old beagle out.

Pet groomers believe the key is to keep pets engaged through the day. “Pet parents should find ways to keep their pets engaged in activities,” said Devanshi Shah, 27, founder of PetKonnect. “One can lay pee-mats or newspapers for the pet. In a day or two, the pet will get used to the change.”

