Plan to build power lines over 60-hectare mangroves withdrawn

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:42 IST

The state’s coastal authority has delisted a proposal by Tata Power to build transmission lines over around 60 hectares (ha) of mangrove forests after the power distributor decided to withdraw it.

Minutes of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority’s (MCZMA) last meeting, which took place on December 31, was published this Sunday. The minutes clarified that Tata Power had written to the state agency informing them that ‘no work had started on ground’ and ‘the project was not with them anymore’, allowing MCZMA to close the matter entirely, said officials.

“The proposal was listed to be discussed for the past four MCZMA meetings but the project proponent (Tata Power) remained absent. On December 10, 2019, Tata Power informed us that they wanted to withdraw the proposal. Another power distributor may take over the project from them and apply for fresh proposals,” said Sanjay Sandashiv, undersecretary (environment). “As of now, the proposal has been removed from our records.”

Hindustan Times on October 27, 2019 had reported that Tata Power sought diversion of 59.75 ha of reserved mangrove forest across Diva, Chinchvali and Airoli in Thane district (6.79 ha); and Mulund, Nahur, Bhandup, Kanjur, Hariyali, and Vikhroli from Mumbai suburbs (52.95 ha) to develop a 14.2-km high voltage transmission lines passing over 47 towers by connecting Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400-kilovolt (kV) station at Airoli to a 400-kV proposed switching station at Ghatkopar and 400 kV receiving station at Vikhroli. The estimated loss of mangroves for the project is equivalent to 87 full-sized football fields (0.69 ha). The mangrove areas also account for 28% of the recently notified 225 ha reserved forest in Mumbai.

Another senior MCZMA official said, “We have not been given the exact reason why the proposal has been withdrawn neither have we asked for any clarification since a large area of mangrove forests would have been affected by the project. Also, the original alignment was passing through Thane creek, threatening a large biodiversity.”

Tata Power intended to bring in power from outside the city to meet rising power demand for Mumbai. For this, the company sought coastal regulation zone clearance from MCZMA.

Despite reaching out to Tata Power requesting the reason why they shelved the project, the power distributor refused to comment.

In a statement placed before the forest department, Tata Power had identified that power demand of Mumbai city was growing rapidly, and was expected to reach 5,000+ megawatt by 2021-22. Due to stringent environmental norms, no new thermal power generating station can be installed in Mumbai. Thus, Tata Power had proposed to lay several new transmission lines.

MCZMA PUBLISHED DRAFT COASTAL ZONE MANAGEMENT PLAN 2019 MAPS FOR MUMBAI

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has invited suggestions and objections regarding the recently published draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP) maps based on the new Coastal Regulation Zone notification 2019 notified by the Centre on January 18, 2011.

These maps indicate the high tide line and demarcate mangrove forests, archaeological and heritage sites, mudflats, salt marshes, reserved forests, beaches, intertidal zones etc. as CRZ areas (CRZ I to IV) that are used by planning authorities for regulating new and existing development along the coast.

So far, draft maps (prepared by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai) have been prepared for Mumbai city and suburbs.

The maps are available on: https://mczma.gov.in/

Suggestions or objections can be submitted before the environment department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, district collectors, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board within 45 days from the date of publication (January 16, 2020) of the draft CZMPs.

COASTAL AUTHORITY ISSUES DIRECTIONS REGARDING MANGROVE DESTRUCTION FOR MIRA BHAYANDAR CLUB

The minutes of MCZMA’s last meeting identified proposed action against a club and hotel owned by BJP MLA Narendra Mehta’s firm Seven Eleven Hotels Pvt. Ltd. that destroyed mangroves in Mira Bhayandar during its construction.

Based on directions by the Bombay high court in 2018, the firm was booked for mangrove destruction by the local police but no further action had been initiated.

After hearing different complaints on the matter, MCZMA directed the Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation to superimpose the site of the hotel and club on approved coastal maps of 1991 and 2011, directed the mangrove cell to check the scale of mangrove destruction, the district collector, Thane was asked to take action if mangrove destruction was confirmed, and the state agency themselves would re-examine the high tide line of the area with National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai.

“The draft maps prepared by NCSCM in 2011 had clearly marked the entire site of the club and hotel as CRZ and no development zone. However, the maps published for suggestions and objections were changed to incorporate the club by the civic body,” alleged Dhiraj Parab, complainant in the matter.