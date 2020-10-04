e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Pre-bookings, e-payments to be the norm for eateries in Maharashtra

Pre-bookings, e-payments to be the norm for eateries in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:08 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
         

Pre-bookings, digital payments, compulsory masks and screening of customers will be the new normal in restaurants, bars and cafes across Maharashtra as they reopen at 50% of their seating capacity from Monday, after more than six months of a complete shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The directorate of tourism of the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued extensive guidelines for restaurant owners and diners, including operating procedures for pre-booking of seats, Covid-19 hygiene while serving food and beverages, seating arrangements within restaurant premises, table etiquette, hospitality norms, entry-exit and washroom hygiene, norms for regular ventilation of premises and disinfection routines, digital or disposable paper menus, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for staffers (see box).

The state government allowed reopening of bars and restaurants from October 5 onward, via a government order on September 30.

The guidelines also directed restaurants to take down detailed information of every visitor, including contact details (with the customer’s consent), in case there is a need to contact-trace any visitors later. Such logs will be maintained for 30 days. No buffets and live entertainment are allowed.

The guidelines also mandate that all food and beverages establishments will follow safety and hygiene protocols issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) —Food hygiene and safety guidelines for food businesses during coronavirus disease — for storing, serving and cooking of food and beverages.

Moreover, all restaurants, bars, and cafes will have to conduct regular Covid-19 screening and testing of all employees, ensure use of N95 or equivalent masks, disinfection of premises twice a day, and maintaining CCTV records of Covid-19 protocols being followed, wherever necessary.

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In