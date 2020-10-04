Pre-bookings, e-payments to be the norm for eateries in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:08 IST

Pre-bookings, digital payments, compulsory masks and screening of customers will be the new normal in restaurants, bars and cafes across Maharashtra as they reopen at 50% of their seating capacity from Monday, after more than six months of a complete shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The directorate of tourism of the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued extensive guidelines for restaurant owners and diners, including operating procedures for pre-booking of seats, Covid-19 hygiene while serving food and beverages, seating arrangements within restaurant premises, table etiquette, hospitality norms, entry-exit and washroom hygiene, norms for regular ventilation of premises and disinfection routines, digital or disposable paper menus, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for staffers (see box).

The state government allowed reopening of bars and restaurants from October 5 onward, via a government order on September 30.

The guidelines also directed restaurants to take down detailed information of every visitor, including contact details (with the customer’s consent), in case there is a need to contact-trace any visitors later. Such logs will be maintained for 30 days. No buffets and live entertainment are allowed.

The guidelines also mandate that all food and beverages establishments will follow safety and hygiene protocols issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) —Food hygiene and safety guidelines for food businesses during coronavirus disease — for storing, serving and cooking of food and beverages.

Moreover, all restaurants, bars, and cafes will have to conduct regular Covid-19 screening and testing of all employees, ensure use of N95 or equivalent masks, disinfection of premises twice a day, and maintaining CCTV records of Covid-19 protocols being followed, wherever necessary.