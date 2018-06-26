Plastic ban: Inspectors collect ₹2.95 lakh in fines from 59 Mumbai shops

On the third day of the plastic ban in the city, 250 inspectors (divided into 24 teams) of the plastic-ban squad, collected fines amounting to ₹2.95 lakh after visiting 8,061 shops across the city. Fifty-nine shops were found with banned items and nine offenders who refused to pay fine were issued challans.

In the face of the criticism and following incessant rains in the city, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said individuals will be not be targeted initially and will be warned against the use of plastic.

Sangeeta Hasnale, in charge of implementing the ban, said, “On Monday, inspectors were directed to focus on malls and shopkeepers because they use plastic in bulk and have had enough time to prepare for the ban. If citizens were found with the banned items, inspectors were required to ask for an explanation and take away the plastic item, but not fine them.”

“Ninety per cent of citizens are in support of the ban,” said Hasnale.

BMC has asked inspectors to not insist or put pressure on citizens but shopkeepers are required to pay fines and spread awareness of the ill effects of plastics.

Monday’s inspection drive ended at around 5.30pm. Even on the third day of the ban, citizens and retailers were still looking for alternatives.

“The civic body’s exhibition was informative but the biodegradable cutleries are very expensive as the manufactures still don’t have a steady demand,” said Vipul Paniyal, a retailer from Ghatkopar.

The BMC on Monday published the list of certified manufacturers of compostable carry bags.