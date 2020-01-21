Play and park: BMC plans short film to promote parking etiquette

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:16 IST

Following its revision of parking fines after facing a backlash from citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) are now planning to use social media to highlight the city’s parking issues.

The authorities plan to prepare a short film and release it across social media platforms to create awareness about parking woes and promote better parking etiquette.

“We are using social media to keep up with citizens’ views, grievances and also to communicate programmes and promote citizens’ participation,” said municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Since June 2019, when Pardeshi instructed officials to engage with citizens on platforms like Twitter, the civic body has stepped up use of social media to address citizens’ complaints on bad roads, and give updates on weather, disasters, etc. It has also made short films on education, health, waste management and water filtration.

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, confirmed the plan to create a short film on Mumbai’s parking issues as part of its social media campaign. According to BMC officials, the project is at an initial stage, and they are yet to finalise the script and other details.

Mahesh Narvekar, chief of disaster management cell of BMC, said, “Social media has changed the way we communicate factual information, especially during monsoon or any disaster. It is better to give factual information to citizens than allow those spreading wrong information to take over the platform.”

Sunchika Pandey, who handles BMC’s social media , said the civic body has been able to spread public messages more effectively through short films and social media. “It has helped the corporation tell these stories which are important. Social media has enabled citizens to complain about civic issues. Every complaint is monitored,” Pandey said.