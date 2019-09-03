PNB fraud: Court denies CBI nod for a narco test

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:34 IST

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected the agency’s plea for a narco analysis test of Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager of Punjab National Bank’s (PNB), who has been arrested in connection with the fraud case involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The order passed by special judge VC Barde said, “The consent to polygraph and narco analysis tests denied by the accused, no such test can be held by CBI in absence of consent.”

The special public prosecutor, A Limosine, who appeared for CBI had moved a plea last month seeking Shetty’s consent for the tests.

The prosecution had pleaded that they need to know about the pecuniary benefits received by the accused.

“The assets and quid pro quo revealed so far during investigation are miniscule as compared to the quantum of the fraud or ₹7,080.86 crore. In order to ascertain his other motives and details of undue pecuniary advantage obtained by him, as one of the main conspirators, it is very much essential to conduct polygraph test and narco analysis test,” read the CBI’s application.

Shetty, in his response, claimed the prosecution is not seeking these tests for investigation related to the Letters of Understanding (LOU), and as per records, the agency has so far only probed around six LOUs, while the probe on the remaining 136 LOUs is still under progress.

Shetty also cited his health as one of the reasons for objecting to the plea. He claimed, in his reply, that he has been in jail for 18 months, and during this time, his physical and mental health has deteriorated.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 22:34 IST