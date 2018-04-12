PNB fraud: Non-bailable warrant issued against Mehul Choksi

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi, one of the accused in the Rs12,600-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

While seeking the warrant against Choksi, CBI claimed that the investigating officer had served three summonses to his residence at Dadar (East), asking him to appear for questioning but he failed to do so.

The agency had issued summonses on February 19, February 23 and March 21 asking him to appear before it on February 20, February 24 and March 22 respectively.

CBI claimed that these summonses were also mailed to him but he failed to respond. CBI in their plea further stated that they have reasons to believe that Choksi has fled the country and ‘is hiding to evade the process of law’.

The agency told the court that they have also initiated the process to issue Red Corner notice through International Crime Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to secure his presence.

The court accepted the contentions and issued a non-bailable warrant against Choksi on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of Sanjaykumar Rambhia, a chartered accountant). The CBI claimed that Rambhia is partner of CA firm M/S Sampat and Mehta which had been auditing accounts of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, including Firestar group of companies, Diamonds R US, Stellar Diamond and Solar exports, since 2001.

The agency said Rambhia being an auditor should have checked the background of the unsecured loan.

Rambhia contested the claim and submitted that he had intimated about the discrepancies to the income tax department and his role ended there.

Apart from this, eleven accused including Vipul Ambani arrested in the case were produced before the court. The special court extended their judicial custody for 14 more days