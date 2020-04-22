e-paper
Pocso court refuses bail to father who sexually abused daughter

Apr 22, 2020
Charul Shah
A special Pocso court has refused to grant bail to a 28-year-old father booked for sexually abusing 13-year-old daughter fearing that he may try to influence the daughter.

The father, a resident of Bandra, was arrested on February 3, on the complaint of his 13-year-old daughter for alleged sexual abuse by the Bandra police. The accused has been lodged in jail so far and recently sought bail pleading that he has been falsely implicated by his wife. The court refused to accept the defence that the case was lodged under the influence of the accused’s wife who left him.

The father has pleaded that his wife was residing with another person. He claimed that the case was filed at the behest of her as he alleged that his wife wanted custody of their kids.

Meanwhile, the prosecution claimed that the victim has been residing with the accused even after his wife left him. On February 3, the victim approached the police with the complaint of sexual abuse by the accused and was taken for medical examination.

The public prosecutor Geeta Nayyer argued that the victim gave specific details of sexual abuse by the accused which also was supported by the medical report.

Considering the circumstances, the court observed that, there are serious allegations of penetrative sexual assault on his daughter. “It would not be just and proper to release the accused on bail. Considering the relations between the accused, victim and the witnesses, the possibility of influencing them cannot be ruled out,” the court held while rejecting the bail plea.

