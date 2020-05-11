Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation

mumbai

Updated: May 11, 2020 01:13 IST

Model Poonam Pandey and her friend were booked for lockdown violation by the Marine drive police on Sunday. They were roaming around in their car, which was seized. The two were detained and then released after a notice.

Her friend was identified as Sam Ahamad Bombay, 46, a film director and a resident of Bandra (West). They were roaming around in a BMW car on Sunday around 8.05pm.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed that Pandey and her friend were detained and later released for lockdown violation. Their car was also seized. A case has been registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.