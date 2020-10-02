Pothole menace: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport employee injured as two-wheeler loses balance

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:58 IST

A day after an MNS leader lost balance after hitting a pothole, a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) employee suffered injuries on both his legs after he suffered a similar fate here on Thursday. This is the third such incident in recent times within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

While residents and commuters are irked with the pothole menace in the city, the civic body is waiting for the monsoon to end to start filling the potholes across the city.

Avtar Singh, 51, was heading for KDMT duty at around 2:30 pm on Thursday when his two-wheeler lost balance at a pothole at Sahajanand Chowk. He has not made any official complaints.

“The incident occurred as I lost balance while crossing the junction on my bike. At a few places, the potholes have been filled with gravel and paver blocks, leading to accidents. I have swelling on my left knee and injuries on my right. I have consulted a doctor and taken medications. However, after the pain did not subside, I decided to get a scan done, but Friday being a national holiday, no scanning centres were operational,” said Singh.

Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC, said, “There have not been any police complaints or official records saying these incidents occurred due to potholes. However, we have planned to fill all potholes and level roads across the KDMC jurisdiction from October 15. We are waiting for the monsoon to recede, because if it does not dry up it will lead to further damage.”

On Thursday, Prashant Pomendkar, city co-ordinator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from Dombivli, who was on his way to join his party’s protest against the potholes in KDMC, fell off his two-wheeler at Tilak Road in Dombivli and had to get 10 stitches on his left leg.