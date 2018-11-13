Pune student’s face disfigured after alleged corporal punishment, teacher suspended

The management of Shri Shivaji Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) in Pune has suspended a teacher, pending enquiry, following a complaint of severe corporal punishment by parents of a Class 6 student.

The complaint involves physical assault on the student between October 15 and November 2, according to Shailendra Patil, father of the child.

Patil says, “We had gone to pick up our son on November 5 for Diwali and were shocked to see his face swollen. He told us his drawing teacher hit him after his homework was found incomplete, he was extremely shaken and was scared to complain.”

SS Patil, principal of the school, said, “We received the complaint on Monday. As per procedure, we have suspended the teacher. Although parents claim that the teacher has been committing such actions for a long time against many students, the matter still needs to be investigated thoroughly. We are setting up a committee to probe the matter.”

The father also said that a visit to the doctor revealed the possibility of bell’s palsy in his son as the face has begun to disfigure.“His elder brother, who is studying in the same school in Class 8, revealed to us that the teacher has a history of corporal punishment. We decided to come to Pune to escalate the matter and get a better treatment for our son,” Patil said, adding that the family did not believe a police complaint was necessary at this stage.

The parents also said that despite several requests, the school has not provided CCTV footage of the classroom where the alleged incident may have taken place.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 08:17 IST