e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Pvt buses to be parked on Andheri, Vile Parle roads?

Pvt buses to be parked on Andheri, Vile Parle roads?

No space in BEST depots, MPA turns to stretches that don’t see traffic

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:48 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) will identify roads in Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle where private buses can park at night. The decision comes after MPA realised there may not be enough space at Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) depots owing to the increase in its own fleet. The BEST fleet has more 3,500 buses and another 325 were introduced recently. The city has nearly 14,000 private buses.

In August 2019, MPA made parking available for tourist buses at 27 bus depots in the city, for 12 hours a day, from 8am and 8pm. This was done as part of an initiative to decongest roads as private buses usually parked along important arterial roads, leading to congestion.

However, with the increased number of BEST buses, depots will not be able to accommodate private buses in the future, said the committee. “We want to encourage parking on roads where regular flow of traffic is not affected and space is available. At a recent meeting it was discussed that as BEST buses are on the run during the day, private buses can park there. However, during the night, identified roads will be made available for parking,” said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, MPA.

MPA plans to identify roads that do not see heavy traffic and are wide enough to allow private buses to park at night. The new parking scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis in K (East) ward (Andheri, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari) and will be replicated in other wards if successful.

A senior civic official said, “This particular area has been selected considering the several commercial offices located here.”

A team of experts will carry out a survey of the area and roads that are at least 18 metres wide will be considered.

Vivek Pai, a Vile Parle resident and member of the Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “I disagree with the parking body on allowing private buses on roads. Roads are not meant for parking and you cannot have huge vehicles stationed on roadsides.”

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News