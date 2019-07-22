Ramps, bollards on the cards for 2-km footpath at Mumbai’s Lower Parel

In a move to make Lower Parel more pedestrian-friendly, two kilometres of the footpath from Rakhangi chowk to Deepak cinema (Senapati Bapat Marg) will be revamped soon. The work will be undertaken post monsoon. It is expected to benefit lakhs of office-goers in the area.

According to the designers, bollards will be placed along the footpath to curb illegal parking in the area. Ramps will also be provided to make the footpath more disabled-friendly.

Shweta Shah and Pranav Naik, urban designers from Studio Pomegranate, who have designed the project said, “We will make the footpaths even by removing the paver blocks and replacing it with Shahbad stones that were prominent in the city earlier.”

The Mumbai Mile Regeneration Association (MMRA), a non-profit organisation comprising of developers, resident associations and corporates in the area undertook the project to de-congest

the unplanned suburb in accordance with the authorities concerned.

Sanjay Toshniwal, co-promoter of MMRA said, “We aim to complete the work in the next 12 months. Post that, we are looking at opening up these spaces to conduct events so that citizens get to reclaim these public spaces.”

In the first phase of the revamp project, north-end of Fergusson flyover was re-designed. In the second phase, MMRA plans to decongest the south-end soon.

