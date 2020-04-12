Red, orange, green: Zones based on coronavirus cases likely in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:16 IST

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday hinted that districts in Maharashtra could be divided into three zones –red, orange and green – depending on the number of cases to decide on the rules to be imposed during the lockdown which has now been extended further.

Districts where there are no Covid-19 cases will fall under green zone, while those with up to 15 cases will fall under the orange zone, and districts, where there are over 15 cases, will fall under the red zone. According to Tope, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Aurangabad, Pune, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Raigad districts would be in the red zone, as they have a high number of cases. As per April 11 data, Mumbai, MMR, Pune have 91% of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Bhandara, Gadhchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Parbhani, Nanded, Nandurbar, and Solapur districts have recorded no cases and could fall in the green zone. Amravati, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Jalna, Washim, Beed, Dhule, Gondhiya, Yavatmal districts can come under the orange zone, where certain activities, including opening up of minimum public transport, etc, could be allowed.

The state government intends to start some industrial activities, basic movement within districts that are so far unaffected by the coronavirus. A senior Mantralaya official said that no decision has been taken on the zones yet as they are awaiting an advisory from the Centre on what exactly can be allowed in the green and orange zones. “Besides, the political class and even bureaucrats are divided over it. Some have a cautious and conservative approach, while others are asking how long can we remain under lockdown and let the economy suffer,” he said requesting anonymity.

The relief and rehabilitation department and the industries department are chalking out a proposal to allow micro, small and medium enterprises to start operations in green and orange zones. Besides, the large industries can start their production provided they keep their employees in a “lock-in”, follow social distancing, and carry out basic medical check-ups on employees on the premises.

A senior bureaucrat said the state government could reach a decision by Monday evening on what can be allowed. The boundaries of the orange and green zones will, however, be sealed and inter-district travel will not be allowed. “It is a complex decision. Most senior decision-makers have made up their mind [to allow relaxation], but how much can be accommodated is being discussed. The chief minister is weighing the pros and cons,” he said.

A third bureaucrat said the state should start industries and businesses in Maharashtra as a prolonged shutdown would impact the economy for the third time in the past four years after demonetisation, roll out of goods and services and now coronavirus outbreak. “We cannot keep businesses shut and choke the economy. Look at what Germany has done. We are looking at preventive measures to be taken where production can start. From lockdown, we can go to lock-in by having fewer people. They can house people on-site, have doctors, monitor health, avoid crowding and decentralise systems. It is not always a conveyor belt system in production; component processing can geographically be segregated, while integration can happen in one place. All options are being studied,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.