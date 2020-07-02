Reduce electricity bills for June, PIL urges HC

mumbai

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Bombay high court (HC), seeking directions to state authorities and electricity service providers to suspend recovery of the exorbitant amounts billed to customers for June and late charges, given the lockdown and financial problems being faced by citizens.

The PIL has been filed by a Mulund-based businessman who received an electricity bill for June, which was 10 times his average bill. The man approached the court as many other citizens had received similar bills, and there was an apprehension that coercive measures would be taken to recover the amounts due.

According to the plea filed by Ravindra Desai through advocate Vishal Saxena, since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, his business activities had come to a standstill. Desai said that despite Mission Begin Again allowing businesses to resume, movement restrictions have prevented him from restarting his work.

The petition further states that when Desai received his electricity bill for June, the charges were 10 times that of his previous bills. He noted that like him, many Mumbaiites also received similarly inflated bills which they are not in a position to pay. Additionally, this has led to fear among citizens that the electricity providers would resort to coercive measures to recover the amount and also levy late payment charges which again would put a financial strain on them.

In light of these submissions, the petition has prayed for directions to reduce the electricity bill for June and formulate a strategy to avoid such high charges until the situation in the city is back to normal. The petition has also prayed for an interim stay on the payment of the June bill till the matter is decided by the court, and to waive off late payment charges for the same.

The petition has been admitted and is expected to come up for hearing in due course.