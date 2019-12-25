Repair work on debris-filled Kamothe underpass begins

mumbai

Navi Mumbai The public works department (PWD) has started repair work of Kamothe underpass and it said it would complete it in three months.

Kishore Patil, executive engineer, PWD, said, “We have started the work to repair the underpass. We have started pumping out water after which work will start. We will try to complete the work in three months. We will then take up other underpasses on Sion-Panvel highway,” said Patil.

The eight underpasses developed for pedestrians have been lying unused for around four years as they are either flooded with water or debris.

Kamothe residents’ organisation City Unity Forum (CUF) and Ekta Samajik Sanstha had earlier agitated against the PWD officials and gave letter to repair the underpass.

Amol Shitole, president of Ekta Samajik Sanstha, said, “People have been crossing the busy Sion-Panvel highway as the underpass has not opened. It is risky to cross the highway, but people have no option.”