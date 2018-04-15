Residents plog around Navi Mumbai, collect 12 bags of trash

The plogging event from Utsav Chowk to Central Park on Saturday morning saw participation from around 25 people, mostly Kharghar residents and volunteers of the Earth Kids Foundation.

‘Plogging’ is a Swedish term, which means picking up trash while exercising; more specifically, while running or jogging.

The event, which was organised jointly by the NGO Robinhood Army and Abhivyaktit ,was planned after the success of a similar event conducted at Thane’s Yeoor forest early this month.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by Deepak Singh, Navi Mumbai head of Robinhood Army, got a positive response from the citizens. People who came for their morning walks and jogs picked up trash like wrappers, straws, plastic bottles and caps all across the road, while they were walking. This impressed many others, who enquired about the move and said they will participate in future events.

“Our plogging event has become the talking point. We were able to send out a positive message and also appealed for a plastic-free society. Our ultimate aim is to get rid of plastic,” said Singh.

“I have asked participants to reduce the use of plastic, only then will we be able to get rid of it,” Singh added.

The ploggers collected around 12 bags of trash and then requested the City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to lift it from a common place.

Lalita Ravichandran, a Kharghar resident, said, “I didn’t know what plogging was. I saw a video of the event at Yeoor forest in Thane. This is an exciting event and will motivate youngsters to keep the city clean.”

Pallavi Singh, 31, associated with NGO Robinhood Army, said, “My home is mostly plastic-free, but I ensure to reduce even the minimal usage of plastic. The aim of participating in the event was to help people know that we can lead a plastic-free life and stop littering.”

The plogging group of Kharghar has decided to hold the event every Saturday. They will organise another plogging event at Sector 18 and 19 on April 21.

The areas have a jurisdiction issue as the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Cidco officials pass the buck, when it comes to cleaning the area.

The area has around 20 housing societies and volunteers will be urging residents to participate in the initiative.