e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / ‘Retail biz at Metros, stns to rise 3-fold in 10 years’

‘Retail biz at Metros, stns to rise 3-fold in 10 years’

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:40 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

With India heading towards an infrastructural makeover, transit retail is set to increase three-fold in the coming decade, a report released by international property consultants Knight Frank reveals. A new-age retail format, transit retail refers to various outlets found at transportation hubs like airports, metros, railway stations and buses. According to the study, Catch them Moving, transit retail opportunity is set to grow to ₹2160 crores by 2030 from ₹220 crore in 2019.

According to the study released on Tuesday, the highest growth will be seen in airports followed by metros and railways. It states that the New Delhi airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport are already earning retail revenue more than the best-performing malls in the respective cities.

With close to 1000 km of metro network under-construction in India, the study estimated retail opportunity of ₹560 crores from metro stations by 2030, from ₹60 crores in 2019. “Such monetisation will reduce dependencies on passenger tariffs and develop the retail eco-system for a largely unexplored territory. This will also open a new revenue stream for future infrastructure developments,” the report states.

In Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5km fully underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) has already invited expression of interest to lease out 1.5 lakh square feet of space for retail outlets. It is looking at generating a revenue of ₹25 crore annually by leasing station areas.

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News