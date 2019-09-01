Road rage: Two assault NMMT bus driver, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:18 IST

The Nerul police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting an NMMT bus driver. The accused have been identified as Anil Dhopri, 43, a resident of Ambernath, and Ranjit Rajput, 48, a resident of Panvel.

According to the police, the bus was plying on an arterial road in the morning when the driver accidentally hit a car which was moving ahead. Dhopri and Rajput, who were travelling in the car, did not suffer injuries in the accident.

“They got out of the car and barged into the bus. In a fit of rage, they abused the bus driver and assaulted him,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector from Nerul police station.

The bus driver filed a complaint with the police and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the duo under sections 353, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were arrested and produced before the court before being released on bail.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:18 IST