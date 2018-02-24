Royal Enfield dealer says Mumbai manager cheated him of Rs43 lakh, stole 14 motorcycles

A Royal Enfield dealer from Andheri (East) has lodged a complaint with the Sakinaka police station alleging that his manager cheated him of Rs43.46 lakh and that he was responsible for 14 motorcycles that were missing from his showroom.

While filing for an anticipatory bail, the accused, Amit Singh, 32, claimed he had not been paid for two years by his employer – the dealership owner and complainant Nitish Rathi, 44. Rathi had started Synergy Auto Inc on Andheri-Ghatkopar Road at Sakinaka as a dealership store for Royal Enfield Bullets in 2012. Rathi, who also has a business catering to manufacturing machineries for plastic industries in Nagpur, frequents between Mumbai and Nagpur.

He therefore entrusted Singh, who was associated with the store since its inception, to handle it as the manager. Rathi said in his complaint to the police, “Six months ago, my wife Reena found irregularities in the stock report. She then asked the accounts department for a fresh stock report.” Reena found 14 Bullets were missing including 13 Classic 350 Bullets and one Classic 500 Bullet.

Opposing Singh’s anticipatory bail plea, the prosecution said apart from the 14 missing bikes, the complainant found Rs43.46 lakh towards 18 other bikes, the payment for which was not made fully and the sales amount was not deposited in the company’s bank account.

The defence advocate for Singh told the court, “My client has not been paid his salary for two years. He has also complained to the senior inspector of police and the police commissioner. He is being falsely implicated.” The preliminary probe found there were no sales record in the company software. Additional sessions judge JV Deshmukh granted interim relief to Singh till February 26.