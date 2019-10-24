RTO plans prepaid autos from Panvel railway station

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:49 IST

Navi Mumbai: Regional transport office (RTO) Panvel is all set to roll out prepaid autorickshaw service from Panvel railway station and Panvel bus depot. The prepaid services are likely to start in a month.

Hemangini Patil, deputy regional transport officer, said, “The railway officials have approved the plan for prepaid autorickshaw service. We are looking for a dedicated agency which can operate the services for us,” said Patil.

Prepaid autorickshaws will be a relief for regular commuters, who often complaint about rude behaviour of auto drivers or refusing to ply by meter.

The prepaid rickshaw will ensure safe travel along with genuine rate card.

RTO officials had asked the railways to provide space to set up a counter for running the services.

SM Nair, Panvel station manager, said, “The railways has agreed to provide space outside the Panvel station to RTO to set up the counter.”

The services will be operational 24x7. Though shared autos ply in the city, but these are only on some routes. Those travelling to interior places are forced to pay double or even triple the usual fare.

“Every day, I have to haggle with auto drivers as they charge exorbitant amount. Most of them refuse fare,” said Umesh Solanki, 45, a resident of Old Panvel.

Transport activist Hemant Sharma said, “This should have been planned earlier. Also, there is a need to implement meter autos in Panvel. The drivers have their own way.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:49 IST