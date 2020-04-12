Samaritans booked for distributing food while violating distance norms

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:20 IST

The Oshiwara police have booked seven people for violating social distancing norms while distributing food on Saturday.

According to the police while patrolling they spotted huge public gathering at Pathan wadi. They learnt that a group was distributing food to the needy, but they were not maintaining the stipulated distance required.

The officer said, “We had asked the group to go to the doorsteps of the needy and hand over the food to them. Despite warning, they gathered around 150-200 people without maintaining distance among themselves.”