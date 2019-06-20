SC asks Maharasthra govt to reply to plea against 16% Maratha quota

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government, asking it to respond to a plea seeking a stay on its 16% reservation ordinance for Marathas under socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) category in post-graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

The special leave petition (SLP) was filed in the SC by three medical candidates from the state, after the Bombay high court (HC) refused to hear their petition against the ordinance. The apex court will now hear the matter on Monday.

The SEBC ordinance was issued after the Nagpur bench of the HC, on May 2, ruled that the state’s 16% quota for Marathas under the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) category will not apply to PG medical and dental courses this year.

The SC later upheld the order on May 9. The ordinance paved the way for SEBC quota to be applied for all admissions involving national tests for the current academic year.

While the ordinance was first challenged in the SC, the apex court refused to put a stay on it.

The petitioners had argued that the ordinance was illegal and unconstitutional and its purpose was to subvert the legal process and nullify the orders of SC and HC.

However, the HC, in its May 24 judgement, said the petitioners were free to take the matter to the SC.

Subsequently, the petitioner’s plea was dismissed on June 13 by the HC, which said the SC’s judgement earlier in the month prohibited any court from hearing petitions or applications related to PG medical and dental admissions for the current academic year.

On June 7, one of the petitioners filed an application in the SC, seeking its clarification on whether it would come in the way of the original plea against the SEBC quota filed in the Bombay high court.

However, the SC rejected the application, ruling that its order was clear and does not require further clarification.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 14:10 IST