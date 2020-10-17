e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / SC rejects plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra

SC rejects plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra

The plea, citing the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the controversy over demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai, had alleged the state was not taking actions in line with the Constitution. “As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but do not come here,” a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said.

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents.
During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents. (HT file photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the dismissal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

The plea, citing the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the controversy over demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai, had alleged the state was not taking actions in line with the Constitution. “As a petitioner, you are at liberty to approach the President, but do not come here,” a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said.

The petitioner, one Vikram Gehlot, had filed the PIL seeking dismissal of the government alleging that the affairs of the state were not being carried out in line with constitutional and legal provisions. The plea referred to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the demolition of Ranaut’s property as examples of poor law and order in the state.

During the brief hearing, the top court took strong note of the submissions and asked as to how it can be said that the Constitution is not being followed in the state because of some incidents. Maharashtra is a big state, the bench observed.

tags
top news
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Wooden bridge made between buildings to rescue trapped in Kolkata fire, two died
Wooden bridge made between buildings to rescue trapped in Kolkata fire, two died
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
7 killed, over 30 hurt as bus and pickup collide in UP’s Pilibhit
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In