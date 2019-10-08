Schedule for eighth admission round for FYJC soon

mumbai

Oct 08, 2019

Students who are yet to get a first-year junior college (FYJC) seat can apply even now, two months after colleges began their academic schedule. Officials at the state education department said there will be yet another admission round, the eighth this year, for which students will get a detailed schedule in a week.

“There are many students who have asked if they can still get a seat. Since admissions for FYJC are completely online, we can only allow them to apply if the admission portal is on. Thus, there is a plan to have yet another admission round. The idea is to ensure that not a single student is left without a seat,” said a senior official from the state education department.

While colleges have started their academic session from August 30, extra classes will be conducted for those who get admission now. The education department is yet to come up with detailed data on stream-wise vacancies. The department has, however, made it clear that students who wish to cancel their already secured admissions and those who wish to change streams cannot do so. “The cancellation option was open until the last first-come, first-served round which concluded early this month. Now, only those students who don’t have a seat will be eligible,” said the official.

Several parents recently queued up outside the office of the deputy director of the education department in Charni Road, requesting a stream change for their children. “My daughter has taken Science but now wants to switch to Arts. While the college said that they have seats in the stream, we can only do it if there is an option in the online system,” said a parent from Bhandup.

