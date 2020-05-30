e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Schools cannot sack teachers or hold their salaries: State education department

Schools cannot sack teachers or hold their salaries: State education department

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 22:58 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

With reports of several schools sacking teachers or not paying them during the Covid-19 crisis doing the rounds, the state education department has now come up with a circular stating that action would be taken against schools which resort to such practices.

“It has come to light that some schools run by private managements are not paying their employees including teachers and non-teaching staff citing school closure as a reason. This is not acceptable as the government has already made it clear that paying its staff is the school’s responsibility,” read the circular.

On May 22, HT reported about a school chain in the city asking nearly 150 of its employees to go on leave without pay until further notice. “A lot of schools are now telling teachers that they cannot pay them salaries citing balance payments from parents. Despite the majority of parents paying, teachers are being made to wait for their salaries,” said a teacher from a suburban school which has paid only 30% of the total salary to its staff.

Some schools said that they were finding it tough to manage their expenses. “Big chains still have a lot of funds but budget private schools like ours get their funds only from fees. Most of our parents have said that they cannot pay full fees while some have not even paid a single instalment. We cannot pressurise parents and hence our staff is getting only 50% salary,” said the management member of a school in Malad on the condition of anonymity.

Schools that do not pay their salaries would have to explain for not doing so and the education department can take action against such schools as per the circular.

top news
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In